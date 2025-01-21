Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,196,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,694,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,663,000 after acquiring an additional 855,197 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $141.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYV. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

