Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVS opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

