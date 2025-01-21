Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 229.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.