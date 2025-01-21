Clarius Group LLC Sells 37 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12,700.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,295.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,133.46 and a 52-week high of $1,546.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,241.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total transaction of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

