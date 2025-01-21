Clarius Group LLC Sells 863 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Argus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.47.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.27. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

