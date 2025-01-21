Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after acquiring an additional 185,440 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

LULU opened at $373.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.59. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $491.30. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

