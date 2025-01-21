Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 36,086 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.99, for a total value of $8,768,537.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,898,045.58. This trade represents a 69.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $184.05 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.51 and a 52 week high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

