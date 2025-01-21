Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $3,025,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,161,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $366.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total transaction of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares in the company, valued at $10,580,134.40. The trade was a 19.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

