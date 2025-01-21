Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 380.16 ($4.69) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.18). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 409.07 ($5.04), with a volume of 771 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 2.8 %
About Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
