Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 187,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 177,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,507,000 after purchasing an additional 57,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average of $173.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,387 shares of company stock worth $24,368,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

