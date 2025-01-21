Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Short Interest Update

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,570,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 45,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. CIBC assumed coverage on Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 target price (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNN

Denison Mines Stock Up 1.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Denison Mines by 78.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 47.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.