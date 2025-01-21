Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Trading Up 1.2 %

DEO stock opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.89. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.