Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,090,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 143,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 47.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,004 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 263,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at $720,742.80. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,044,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,415,072. This represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

