Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 688,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

