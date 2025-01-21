Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 160,042.9% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.23.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

