Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 997.0% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

