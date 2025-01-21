Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after buying an additional 256,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $889,050,000 after buying an additional 284,918 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,078,000 after acquiring an additional 806,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,005,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,322,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,195,180. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

