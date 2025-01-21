Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Raised by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

