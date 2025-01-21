FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.61. FibroGen shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,271,728 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised FibroGen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its stake in FibroGen by 734.2% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

