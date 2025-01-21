Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0 %

FIS opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $82.34. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

