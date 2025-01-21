First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $119,923.25 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

