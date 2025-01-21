First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,386.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 339,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 330,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 135,283 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 593.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 120,145 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 561.4% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 95,440 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $4,255,000.

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

