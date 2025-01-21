First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in First United were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First United by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 441,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 101,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First United by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in First United by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 120,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First United by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United stock opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.81. First United Co. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.30 million. First United had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First United Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, money market deposit, and regular and individual retirement accounts (IRAs), as well as certificates of deposit.

