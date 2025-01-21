Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1,532.00 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ HTOO opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

