Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and traded as high as $37.27. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $36.92, with a volume of 11,582 shares trading hands.

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

