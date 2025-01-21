GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

