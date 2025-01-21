Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.21 ($3.48) and traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.60). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.58), with a volume of 86,255 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 288.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,526.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Global Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Sandy Nairn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £140,000 ($172,626.39). 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

