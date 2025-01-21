Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

