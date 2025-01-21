Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period.
Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software
In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $338,898.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,435 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE
Guidewire Software Price Performance
NYSE GWRE opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $209.15.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guidewire Software
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.