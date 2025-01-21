Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,996,000 after buying an additional 63,199 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $338,898.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,435 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $209.15.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

