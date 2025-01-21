Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,582 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 192,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $108.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

