HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,730,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,222,000 after acquiring an additional 129,799 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after purchasing an additional 288,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $178.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.32.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

