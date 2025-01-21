HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,589 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after acquiring an additional 145,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,723,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,801,000 after acquiring an additional 692,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

