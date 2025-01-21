HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 355 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $646,316,000 after buying an additional 3,393,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,790,000 after buying an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after buying an additional 1,074,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $13,715,482 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $210.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $120.23 and a one year high of $214.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.35. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

