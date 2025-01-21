HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Markel Group by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Markel Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MKL opened at $1,776.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,730.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,626.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,342.66 and a 52 week high of $1,809.11.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group



Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

