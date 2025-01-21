HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,104 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 44,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 251,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,131,000 after purchasing an additional 162,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 327,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.