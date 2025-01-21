HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mplx by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 40.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mplx

In other Mplx news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $696,790. This represents a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). Mplx had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.33%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.