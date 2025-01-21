HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 44,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.81.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.