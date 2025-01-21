HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

