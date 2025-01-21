HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $127,489,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,598,000 after buying an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. UBS Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $681.58 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $666.25 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $738.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

