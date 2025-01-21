HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,897 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,315 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.