HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,569 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Stock Performance
SHOP stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shopify
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.