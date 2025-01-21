HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,569 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $120.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHOP. Loop Capital raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

