HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,654,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,201,000 after buying an additional 63,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 437,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,551,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AYI opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.98. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $337.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.63 and its 200-day moving average is $284.01.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.60 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,561,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,590. This trade represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

