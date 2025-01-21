HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 691 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.06. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.61 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

