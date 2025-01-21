HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SAP by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 12.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $262.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $322.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $158.94 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

