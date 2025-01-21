HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.16 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

