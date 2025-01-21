HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $180.68 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.88.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.