HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 32.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 57.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 38,533.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $146.63 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

