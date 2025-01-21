HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $246.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.30. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.86 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $243.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Melius lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.