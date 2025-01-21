HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 8,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Trade Desk by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 3.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $124.42 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 203.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.45.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

