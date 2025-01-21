HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Creative Planning boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

